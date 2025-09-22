Monday, September 22, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 2 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh, explosive items seized

2 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh, explosive items seized

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

A large quantity of explosive material and some weapons were seized from the encounter site. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, police said.

A large quantity of explosive material and some weapons were seized from the encounter site, they said.

The gun battle broke out in the morning at a forest in Abhujmaad, adjoining Maharashtra, when a team of security forces was out on a search operation, a police official here said.

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites in the area, he said.

"So far, the bodies of two male Naxalites have been recovered from the spot. The intermittent exchange of fire and search operation is still underway in the area," he said.

 

Also Read

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

12 Naxals carrying ₹18 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Top Maoist commander with ₹1 cr bounty, 2 others neutralised in Jharkhand

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

2 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Vijay Sharma, Vijay

Chhattisgarh dy CM hails forces after senior commander, 9 Naxals killed

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

30 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh, rehabilitated under state policy

An AK-47 rifle, along with other weapons, a large quantity of explosive material, Maoist literature, propaganda materials, and daily use items were also recovered from the encounter site, the official said.

With the latest action, 249 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

Of them, 220 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in Raipur division. Two other Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

On September 11, ten Naxalites, including central committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), Modem Balakrishna, were killed in an encounter in the state's Gariaband district, according to police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

People will save on 99% of daily use items: Vaishnaw hails GST reforms

Supreme Court, SC

VC appointments: SC defers Kerala Guv plea to remove CM Vijayan from panel

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez moves SC, challenges HC dismissal in ₹200-cr case

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi unveils infra projects worth over ₹5,100 crore in Arunachal

Topics : naxalites naxalite Chhattisgarh naxalism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon