Friday, September 12, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh dy CM hails forces after senior commander, 9 Naxals killed

Chhattisgarh dy CM hails forces after senior commander, 9 Naxals killed

The security forces neutralised senior commander and Central Committee (CC) member Manoj alias Modem Balakrishna, according to officials on Thursday

Vijay Sharma, Vijay

It was a joint operation of CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG conducted in a very restrained manner: Vijay Sharma (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has hailed a joint operation by security forces which neutralised 10 naxals, including a senior commander carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore, congratulating the officials for conducting an "excellent operation" in a restrained manner.

"It was an excellent operation. It was a joint operation of CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG conducted in a very restrained manner. The operation lasted for two days. In the encounter, all the Naxals were killed. A Naxal with a bounty of Rs 1 crore was also killed. Along with that nine other Naxals were killed," the Deputy CM told ANI on Thursday.

 

The security forces neutralised senior commander and Central Committee (CC) member Manoj alias Modem Balakrishna, according to officials on Thursday.

Earlier, Inspector General (IG) Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra, said, "Encounter is underway between security forces and Naxals in Gariaband with intermittent exchange of firing. A few naxals are likely dead."

Intermittent firing continued on Friday morning with , special forces of Gariaband E-30, STF and CoBRA are at the scene. The forces also recovered 10 weapons too.

Also Read

fertiliser

Centre approves 60,000 tonnes of urea for Chhattisgarh amid shortagepremium

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govt won't rest till all Naxals surrender, are caught or eliminated: Shah

Patna Flood, Flood, Patna

4 dead, 3 missing as dam breach triggers flood in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Mohan Charan Manjhi, Mohan Charan

Chhattisgarh, Odisha move to resolve decade-old Mahanadi water disputepremium

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

30 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh, rehabilitated under state policy

In a similar incident, security forces also neutralised one naxal in an encounter in the Kanker-Narayanpur border area. Officials identified the naxal as the PLGA Military Company 05 member who had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head.

The encounter took place in the hilly jungle area of the village of Gedabeda of Police Station Partapur.Forces also recovered a .303 rifle and a walkie-talkie from the site.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, said that despite difficult geographical conditions and brutal weather, the police and security forces deployed in Bastar are working with complete devotion to protect life and property as per the intention of the Government of India and the Government of Chhattisgarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo: ANI)

LIVE news updates: CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as Vice President today

Asiatic lions

Gujarat records 307 Asiatic lion deaths in 2 yrs, 41 unnatural: Minister

Clouds, Sky

Delhi to remain dry with cloudy skies; check all-India weather forecast

CP Radhakrishnan

CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as India's 15th Vice-President today

Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid calls 2020 riots FIR a 'joke', alleges evidence fabrication

Topics : Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh government Naxal naxalites Naxal encounter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon