2 shooters nabbed in connection with firing at Elvish Yadav's residence

After the firing, a purported post on Instagram surfaced in which the Bhau gang took responsibility for the attack

Elvish Yadav

YouTuber Elvish Yadav (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police has arrested two men allegedly affiliated with the Himanshu Bhau gang in connection with a recent firing incident outside the residence of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav and Aditya, the police said, adding that the two men were apprehended near the Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi during a planned operation following a tip-off about their movement.

"The accused are suspected to have direct involvement in the firing incident at Yadav's house, which happened on August 17," a senior police officer said.

After the firing, a purported post on Instagram surfaced in which the Bhau gang took responsibility for the attack.

 

"Both suspects are being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the attack and to identify others who may be involved in the conspiracy," the officer added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

