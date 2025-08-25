Monday, August 25, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / We reject notion India can't be governed without jailed leaders: Amit Shah

We reject notion India can't be governed without jailed leaders: Amit Shah

Amit Shah drew a sharp contrast between Rahul Gandhi's past and present positions, recalling the 2013 incident when Gandhi had torn an ordinance introduced by then PM Manmohan Singh's cabinet

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Opposition’s resistance to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill (Photo: PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticised the Opposition’s resistance to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, asserting that both he and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "completely reject" the notion that the country "cannot be governed without the person" who has been imprisoned.
 
Opposition’s objections
 
Earlier this month, the home minister introduced the draft legislation, which stipulates the removal of elected representatives if they are incarcerated for 30 consecutive days on charges carrying a minimum sentence of five years. The proposal sparked sharp protests from the opposition parties, who branded it "unconstitutional" and alleged it was intended to enable the BJP to misuse central agencies, target non-BJP chief ministers, imprison them, and destabilise state governments.
 
 
Can a leader run the country from jail? asks Amit Shah
 
In an interview with ANI, Shah stated, "I want to ask the entire nation and the Opposition. Can a chief minister, prime minister, or any leader run the country from jail? Does that suit the dignity of our democracy?"

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Dhankhar resigned due to health reasons, no need to stretch it: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah questions Rahul's 'moral stand' on Constitution Amendment Bill

political leaders, ministers

New Bill puts spotlight on ministers with serious criminal casespremium

Amit Shah

Amit Shah tables Bill to remove arrested ministers amid opposition protests

Amit Shah

'Should leaders run govt from jail?': Shah defends PM, CM removal bills

 
He said that even today, some leaders believed that if they were sent to jail, they could still form a government from behind bars. According to him, the jail would then be turned into a chief minister’s or prime minister’s residence, with senior officials such as the chief secretary, cabinet secretary, or home secretary expected to take orders from there.
 
"This will not affect anyone's majority in the Parliament or the Assembly. One member will go, other members of the party will run the government, and when they get bail, they can come and take the oath again. What is the objection to this?" Shah asked.
 
Amit Shah digs up Rahul Gandhi's ordinance rip-up
 
Amit Shah also questioned the moral consistency of Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, asking whether his stance had shifted after three successive electoral defeats.
 
He recalled the 2013 incident when Gandhi had publicly torn an ordinance introduced by then prime minister Manmohan Singh. Shah contrasted this with Gandhi’s present opposition to the proposed bill, which provides for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and cabinet ministers jailed for over 30 days.
 
The Bills were sent to the Joint Committee of Parliament, where their provisions will be discussed. The committee has been mandated to submit its report to the House by the last day of the first week of the next session. The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be convened in the third week of November.
 

More From This Section

Bank holidays in August 2025

Bank holidays in India 2025: Are banks open or closed today on Aug 25?

Delhi Police

Political parties slam Delhi Police for using force against SSC aspirants

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

LIVE news updates: Himachal reels under heavy rain; schools shut down

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Noida dowry murder case: Victim's brother-in-law, father-in-law arrested

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space feat

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space feat

Topics : Amit Shah Home Ministry Mahatma Gandhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon