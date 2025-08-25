Monday, August 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Death sentence can be challenged under Article 32 for procedural lapses: SC

Death sentence can be challenged under Article 32 for procedural lapses: SC

The top court also said the exceptional scope of Article 32 cannot be permitted to become a routine pathway for reopening concluded matters

Supreme Court, SC

Article 32 of the Constitution empowers the court to reopen sentencing in cases of capital punishment. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Article 32 of the Constitution empowers the court to reopen sentencing in cases of capital punishment on grounds of breach of procedural safeguards, the Supreme Court said on Monday while agreeing to hear again a death row convict's plea.

Vasant Sampat Dupare, who belongs to Nagpur, was convicted of raping and killing a four-year-old in April 2008. He lured her with chocolates and crushed her head with stones to avoid identification of the body.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta allowed the convict's plea filed under Article 32 noting that there had been a breach of procedural safeguards.

 

It also cited the 2022 Manoj Vs Madhya Pradesh judgement in which the top court issued several guidelines and mandated the trial courts to collect the accused's psychiatric and psychological evaluation report before awarding death.

"We hold that Article 32 of the Constitution empowers this court in cases related to capital punishment to reopen the sentencing stage where the accused has been condemned to death penalty without ensuring that the guidelines mandated in the Manoj vs Madhya Pradesh was followed," the bench said.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to advance hearing on pleas seeking J-K statehood restoration

Supreme Court, SC

Crime victims, their heirs can file appeal against acquittal of accused: SC

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan

SC judgment on house demolitions reaffirmed citizens' rights: CJI Gavai

Supreme Court, SC

Bihar SIR case: SC allows excluded voters to submit claims with Aadhaar

Supreme Court, SC

RWAs call SC order on stray dog feeding points impractical, hard to follow

"This corrective power is invoked precisely to compel rigorous application of the safeguards laid down in Manoj judgment in such cases, thereby ensuring that the condemned person is not deprived of the fundamental rights to equal treatment, individualised sentencing and fair procedure that Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution secure to every person," the bench said.

The top court also said the exceptional scope of Article 32 cannot be permitted to become a routine pathway for reopening concluded matters.

"Reopening will be reserved for only those cases where there is a clear, specific breach of the new procedural safeguards, as these breaches are so serious that if left uncorrected, they would undermine the accused person's basic rights like dignity and fair process," the bench said.

The top court maintained the conviction but set aside the 2017 view taken on sentencing for the present and placed the matter before Chief Justice of India B R Gavai for appropriate listing of the case to be heard afresh.

Dupare's sentencing was confirmed by the apex court in 2014.

His review petition against the November 26, 2014 verdict was dismissed by the apex court on May 3, 2017. He then filed mercy petitions before the Maharashtra governor and the president, which were rejected in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

TMC MLA caught while 'fleeing' as ED raids house over WB school job 'scam'

Nikki Bhati

LIVE news updates: UP police arrest Nikki Bhati's father-in-law in dowry murder case

Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of World Food Programme (WFP)

India's food transformation key to global hunger fight: WFP Deputy Chief

Amit Shah, Home Minister

We reject notion India can't be governed without jailed leaders: Amit Shah

Bank holidays in August 2025

Bank holidays in India 2025: Are banks open or closed today on Aug 25?

Topics : Supreme Court Indian constitution Constitution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon