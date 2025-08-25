Monday, August 25, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC restrains court from taking note of chargesheet against Ashoka professor

SC restrains court from taking note of chargesheet against Ashoka professor

The bench asked Sibal to go through the chargesheet and prepare a chart of the alleged offences, saying it would consider the submissions on the next date of hearing

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

The top court noted that in one FIR against Mahmudabad, a closure report has been filed and directed for quashing all the proceedings related to the case

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained the trial court from taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by Haryana SIT in the FIR against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also restrained the trial court from framing any charges in the case.

The SIT, constituted by the top court to investigate the two FIRs registered against Mahmudabad over his contentious social media posts, informed the bench that in one of them it has filed a closure report while in one a chargesheet was filed on August 22 after it was found that some offences were made out.

 

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mahmudabad, termed the filing of the chargesheet as "most unfortunate" and said they have booked him under section 152 of BNS (sedition), whose validity is under challenge.

The bench asked Sibal to go through the chargesheet and prepare a chart of the alleged offences, saying it would consider the submissions on the next date of hearing.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Death sentence can be challenged under Article 32 for procedural lapses: SC

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to advance hearing on pleas seeking J-K statehood restoration

Supreme Court, SC

Crime victims, their heirs can file appeal against acquittal of accused: SC

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan

SC judgment on house demolitions reaffirmed citizens' rights: CJI Gavai

Supreme Court, SC

Bihar SIR case: SC allows excluded voters to submit claims with Aadhaar

The top court noted that in one FIR against Mahmudabad, a closure report has been filed and directed for quashing all the proceedings related to the case.

On July 16, the top court questioned Haryana SIT's line of investigation in the case, saying "it misdirected itself".

On May 21, the top court granted him interim bail, but refused to stay the investigation against him.

It had directed a three-member SIT to look into the FIRs against him.

Haryana Police arrested Mahmudabad on May 18 after two FIRs were registered against him.

His contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor, it is alleged, endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The two FIRs -- one based on a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch -- were lodged by Rai police in Sonipat district.

He was booked under BNS sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty or unity and integrity of India), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 79 (deliberate actions aimed at insulting the modesty of a woman) and 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Several political parties and academicians condemned the arrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah

We reject notion India can't be governed without jailed leaders: Amit Shah

Enforcement Directorate, ED

TMC MLA caught while 'fleeing' as ED raids house over WB school job 'scam'

Nikki Bhati

LIVE news updates: UP police arrest Nikki Bhati's father-in-law in dowry murder case

Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of World Food Programme (WFP)

India's food transformation key to global hunger fight: WFP Deputy Chief

Bank holidays in August 2025

Bank holidays in India 2025: Are banks open or closed today on Aug 25?

Topics : Supreme Court Ashoka University Haryana Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon