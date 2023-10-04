2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam, search operation underway

Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the bodies of killed terrorists are being retrieved from the site of the encounter.

"2 terrorists killed. Bodies of the killed terrorists are being retrieved from the site of the encounter. The cordon & search operation is still in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police Zone said in a post on X.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday morning.

"Encounter has started at Kujjar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had said.

More details are awaited.

