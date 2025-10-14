Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
20 passengers dead, 16 injured as private bus catches fire in Jaisalmer

20 passengers dead, 16 injured as private bus catches fire in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives after a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire

Locals and passers-by rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue efforts. Army personnel also assisted in the operation. (Photo: ANI/Representative)

Press Trust of India Jaisalmer
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Twenty passengers were burnt alive and 16 were critically injured when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. On the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, smoke began emerging from the rear portion. The driver stopped the bus along the roadside, but within moments, the flames engulfed the vehicle.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives after a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," PM Modi was quoted as saying in an X post by the PMO.

 

"An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he said.

Locals and passers-by rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue efforts. Army personnel also assisted in the operation.

Fire tenders and police were informed, and the injured passengers were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for treatment.

Police said 16 critically injured passengers have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, police said.

BJP MLA from Pokran Pratap Puri informed PTI about the death toll of 20 passengers. He said, "19 passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur."  He said that the bus caught fire ten minutes after leaving Jaisalmer.

Following the accident, the district administration has issued an appeal for information to the kin of the victims to ascertain their identity. The bodies will be handed over to family members after DNA matching, officials said.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Jaisalmer and was briefed by the officers.

The Jaisalmer district administration said it promptly began relief and rescue operations after receiving information about the incident.

District Collector Pratap Singh directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured. Helpline numbers were also issued.

Meanwhile, Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Madan Rathore and other leaders expressed sorrow over the tragic incident.

The chief minister said instructions have been issued to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and all possible assistance to the affected.

"The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected by this tragic accident. Directions have been given to concerned officials for the proper treatment of the injured and to extend every possible help to the victims," Sharma posted on X.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief and said that the death of 20 people was "unfortunate".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

