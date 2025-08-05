Fire breaks out at Delhi's Inderlok shoe market, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Inderlok shoe market in the national capital on late Monday evening, prompting a rescue operation from the fire and emergency services.
Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to bring the blaze under control are currently underway. No casualties have been reported, and the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remain unknown.
Further updates are awaited.
