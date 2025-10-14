LIVE news: WHO warns against 3 cough syrups in India after children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh
Latest news updates, October 14: Sresan Pharmaceuticals is a Tamil Nadu-based firm whose license was recently fully revoked. Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Weeks after the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly after consumption of an adulterated cough syrup, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified three such syrups in India, urging authorities to report back to the health agency in case they detect any of them in their countries.
The manufacturing licence of Tamil Nadu based Sresan Pharmaceutical company that allegedly produced the now banned adulterated cough syrup Coldrif has completely been revoked, and the company has been ordered to shut down.
The state Drug Control Department officials had during an inspection found the cough syrup contained 48.6 per cent of Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance. This medicine is linked to the death of children in Madhya Pradesh.
The officials had also found that the company lacked proper good manufacturing practices (GMP) and good laboratory practices (GLP), and they recorded over 300 critical and major violations.
The company's owner, G Ranganathan, was recently arrested by a special investigation team from Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier in the day, a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Sresan Pharmaceuticals and some officials, in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.
"The drug manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceuticals has been completely cancelled, and the company has been closed. Orders have been given to conduct a detailed inspection of other drug manufacturing companies located in Tamil Nadu," the government said in a release here.
At least 22 children from Madhya Pradesh, mostly residents of Parasia in Chhindwara district, have died so far due to suspected renal failure after consuming the banned Coldrif cough syrup.
Some other children are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in Nagpur in Maharashtra.
9:59 AM
Case against MNS students' wing members for storming ABVP office in Pune
Police have registered a case against some members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) students' wing after they allegedly barged into the ABVP's office following a dispute over posters at a college in Pune city, officials said. The accused allegedly tried to create a ruckus by locking the office of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Sadashiv Peth area on Monday afternoon, they said. According to the police, some posters with the message to "boycott" MNS students' wing were put up at some places in the Wadia College.
9:37 AM
Ladki Bahin scheme: e-KYC deadline extended for women in flood-hit areas, says minister
Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare has said the November deadline for completing e-KYC for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme will be extended by 15 days for women residing in the flood-affected regions. Significant improvements were being made to the e-KYC server system under the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' to ensure smoother and faster processing for beneficiaries, the women and child development minister told reporters here on Monday evening.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:34 AM IST