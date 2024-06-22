20 students fall ill after drinking water from school tank in Jharkhand

Some students said there was a foul smell in the water. (Representative Photo)

At least 20 students fell ill after drinking water from a tank in their school in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, an official said.

When they were taken to a local health centre, doctors said the condition of the children was stable.

The incident happened at Upgraded Primary School at Duru, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi.

After having their meal, the children went to drink water from the tank in the school. After some time, several students started vomiting and complained of uneasiness, a teacher of the school said.

Some students said there was a foul smell in the water.

The students were brought to the local community health centre where they were examined.

The Chandwa Block Development Officer Chandan Kumar said the water sample had been taken for examination.

Kumar also visited the community health centre to enquire about the health conditions of the students.