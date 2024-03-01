Jharkhand CET 2024: Registration starts today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, Ranchi (JCECE) will display the registration window for Combined Entrance Test (CET) for Agriculture and other allied courses 2024 today, March 1.

Eligible applicants can apply for the entrance test and view the detailed notification by visiting the official site at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The last date to apply for the test is April 1. According to the official notice, the test will be held on April 28 at the Ranchi and Dumka headquarters.

Jharkhand CET 2024: Fees

The application fee for different categories of applicants are as per the following:





Read More: NEET MDS 2024: Exam postponement request 'under process', RTI reveals For general, EWS, BC-I, and BC-II applicants, Rs 900 for PCM and PCB groups, and Rs 1000 for the PCMB groups. SC, ST, and female applicants are needed to pay Rs 450 for PCM and PCB groups, and Rs 500 for the PCMB groups. Applicants in the PwBD categories are exempted from paying any application charges.

Jharkhand CET 2024: Eligibility

Applicants who have gotten their Class 12 test with a minimum of 50 per cent of marks in science subjects are qualified to apply for the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry course.

Aside from this, applicants must be of the ages of 17 to 25 years on or before December 31, 2024. To apply for a BSc in Agriculture, Forestry, BFSc, BTech Dairy Tech, BTech Agricultural Engineering, or BSc Horticulture, they must have finished their Class 12 with science and must have gotten at least 50 percent marks. They must also be between 17 to 22 years old.

Jharkhand CET 2024: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand CET 2024

Step 2: Press on the Jharkhand CET 2024 registration link on the webpage.

Step 3: Enter the registration form.

Step 4: Upload the needed documents.

Step 5: Submit the online application fee.

Step 6: Finish the application form and Save a copy for the future.

Jharkhand CET: Overview

This Jharkhand CET entrance test is conducted every year for admission to BVSc & AH, BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (H) Forestry, BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BFSc (Bachelor of Fisheries Science), and BSc (H) Horticulture courses.