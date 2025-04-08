Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
2008 Jaipur blasts: Four men get life sentence for serial bombings

2008 Jaipur blasts: Four men get life sentence for serial bombings

The serial blasts took place at Manak Chowk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate

The blasts claimed 71 lives and left 180 injured. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

A Jaipur special court on Tuesday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts case.

The four convicts, namely, Sarwar Azmi, Shahbaz, Saifur Rehman and Mohammad Saif, were convicted under various sections of IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act by the court on April 4.

The case relates to the recovery of an unexploded bomb planted in Chandpole on May 13, 2008.

On May 13, 2008, eight bombs exploded in Jaipur and another bomb was found near Chandpole Bazar which was defused.

The blasts claimed 71 lives and left 180 injured.

 

The serial blasts took place at Manak Chowk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate.

In separate cases related to the blasts, a court in December 2019 awarded death penalty to Azmi, Saif, Rahman and one Mohammad Salman while acquitting the another accused Shahbaz, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

The death row convicts challenged their punishment in the high court, which acquitted them on March 29, 2023 and confirmed the acquittal of Shahbaz.

Topics : Jaipur Bomb blast 1993 serial bomb blasts Life imprisonment

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

