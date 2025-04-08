Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Memorial signboard honouring late Army Officer stolen in Faridabad

Lt Col Sharma was a pilot in the Army Aviation Corps who died on January 26, 2021, after his helicopter faced a technical malfunction during a night patrol

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

A road signboard dedicated to Lieutenant Colonel Rishabh Sharma of the Indian army, who died during duty, was reportedly stolen from Haryana's Faridabad, causing anguish to the family members of the deceased. The board was installed in Sector 21 of the city.
 
Lt Col Sharma was a pilot in the Army Aviation Corps who died on January 26, 2021, after his helicopter faced a technical malfunction during a night patrol, according to a report by India Today. His co-pilot survived the crash.
 
After his death, Sharma's parents and wife made efforts to formally name a road after him. However, despite succeeding in convincing the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), they claimed that the signboard installation faced perpetual delays from the authorities, the report said.
 
 
Eventually, the family, after following due permissions, installed the signboard on July 3, 2024, marking the birth anniversary of Colonel Sharma. However, within months of the installation, the family discovered that the signboard had been stolen.
 
When they reported the incident to the police, they were initially told that the board may have been damaged and removed. After persistent efforts from the family, authorities acknowledged the disappearance and assigned a sub-inspector to investigate the matter.
 
"If they are not able to find the missing board, they will get it re-installed in honour of the fallen hero," the police said.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

