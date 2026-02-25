Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Haryana authorities arrest 4 people in ₹590 cr IDFC First Bank fraud case

On Sunday, the IDFC Bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government

Of the four arrested, two are ex-IDFC First Bank employees and two are private persons who own a partnership firm (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

Haryana's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested four people in the IDFC First Bank fraud case, officials said on Wednesday.

Of the four arrested, two are ex-IDFC First Bank employees and two are private persons who own a partnership firm, they said.

The arrests were made on Tuesday evening as part of the ongoing investigation of the IDFC First Bank fraud case, they said.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR, while the state government constituted a committee to examine the fraud.

On Sunday, the IDFC Bank disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government.

 

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said in the Assembly that the government will spare no one involved in the fraud.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh have demanded a CBI probe in the matter.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

