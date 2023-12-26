2023: Battle lines drawn in Indian politics and beyond - a year review

(



A HOUSE FOR ‘NEW INDIA’: Amid religious rituals and Opposition boycott, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a state-of-the-art new Parliament complex in May. The project is part of the over ~20,000 crore Central Vista initiative, aimed at revamping colonial-era buildings. Modi described the project

( PHOTO: PTI)

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel as “evidence of a self-reliant India”PHOTO: PTI)









































































SEAT AT THE TABLE: Twenty-seven years after it was first tabled, the Women’s Reservation Bill became a law in September after Parliament passed it with near unanimity. It will provide one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. The law will come into effect after India’s next Census ( PHOTO: @AprajitaSarangi (BJP) MP)









































































HOWDY, CONGRESS: Narendra Modi, the first Indian prime minister to address the US Congress twice, received standing ovations over a dozen times from US lawmakers in June. During the visit, he raised a toast to his hosts and to strong India-US ties. Crucial defence and semiconductor deals were announced ( PHOTO: REUTERS)

: Narendra Modi, the first Indian prime minister to address the US Congress twice, received standing ovations over a dozen times from US lawmakers in June. During the visit, he raised a toast to his hosts and to strong India-US ties. Crucial defence and semiconductor deals were announcedPHOTO: REUTERS) : Twenty-seven years after it was first tabled, the Women’s Reservation Bill became a law in September after Parliament passed it with near unanimity. It will provide one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. The law will come into effect after India’s next CensusPHOTO: @AprajitaSarangi (BJP) MP)

NOT IN HIGH SPIRITS: Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party landed in trouble after the Enforcement Directorate arrested former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with the since scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha are also

( PHOTO: PTI)

under investigationPHOTO: PTI)







































































AAP Leader Sanjay Singh

















































ROAD(BLOC) to 2024: A 28-party Opposition bloc named INDIA is working out seat-sharing and planning campaigns to take on the BJP in the 2024 polls. Some parties have proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the alliance’s prime ministerial face, but differences persist among allies (PHOTO: PTI)

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh: A 28-party Opposition bloc named INDIA is working out seat-sharing and planning campaigns to take on the BJP in the 2024 polls. Some parties have proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as the alliance’s prime ministerial face, but differences persist among allies

CIVIL STRIFE: In Manipur, at least 180 people died and nearly 70,000 were displaced in clashes between the majority Meitei and minority

Kuki communities over equal privileges. The Opposition moved an unsuccessful no-confidence motion against Prime Minister

( PHOTO: PTI)



















































LOGGED OUT: In December, the Lok Sabha expelled Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra following an ethics panel's findings that she accepted bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions targeting the Adani group. Moitra has now moved the Supreme Court seeking relief (PHOTO: PTI)

: In December, the Lok Sabha expelled Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra following an ethics panel's findings that she accepted bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions targeting the Adani group. Moitra has now moved the Supreme Court seeking relief (PHOTO: PTI) Narendra Modi over the Centre’s handling of the issuePHOTO: PTI)

‘NOTES’ TO REMEMBER: In December, raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu’s properties in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal yielded ~351 crore and 3 kg of gold — the largest ever cash haul. While the BJP accused the Congress of protecting the corrupt, the opposition party distanced itself from Sahu (PHOTO: PTI)

: In December, raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu’s properties in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal yielded ~351 crore and 3 kg of gold — the largest ever cash haul. While the BJP accused the Congress of protecting the corrupt, the opposition party distanced itself from Sahu (PHOTO: PTI)

DIE IS CASTE: A survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government revealed that other backward and extremely backward classes make up 63.13% of the state’s population. This finding has sparked calls for a nationwide caste Census that could have an impact on the 2024 elections (PHOTO: PTI)



























































OUTSIDER, INSIDER: After completing a 4,080-km Kanyakumari-Srinagar Bharat Jodo Yatra and reclaiming Lok Sabha membership following a disqualification in the Modi surname defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up for the second leg of his yatra ahead of 2024 polls ( PHOTO: PTI)









































































CANADA DREAM HALTED: Canada, the top destination for Indian students, withdrew its diplomats after its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar to New Delhi. India retaliated with brief visa suspensions, and distanced itself from an alleged plot to murder another Sikh separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in the US

: Canada, the top destination for Indian students, withdrew its diplomats after its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar to New Delhi. India retaliated with brief visa suspensions, and distanced itself from an alleged plot to murder another Sikh separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in the US : After completing a 4,080-km Kanyakumari-Srinagar Bharat Jodo Yatra and reclaiming Lok Sabha membership following a disqualification in the Modi surname defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is gearing up for the second leg of his yatra ahead of 2024 pollsPHOTO: PTI)

THE OLD & THE NEW: (Right to left) The year began with BJP’s Manik Saha, NDPP’s Neiphiu Rio and NPP’s Conrad Sangma retaining Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively, after Assembly polls. Siddaramaiah returned for a second term in Karnataka after the Congress defeated the BJP. In Mizoram, Lalduhoma became the first non-Congress, non-MNF CM. the BJP dominated the Hindi heartland with Vishnu Deo Sai, Mohan Yadav and Bhajan Lal assuming charge in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan, respectively. In Telangana, Revanth Reddy-led Congress dealt a blowto ruling BRS



: (Right to left) The year began with BJP’s Manik Saha, NDPP’s Neiphiu Rio and NPP’s Conrad Sangma retaining Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively, after Assembly polls. Siddaramaiah returned for a second term in Karnataka after the Congress defeated the BJP. In Mizoram, Lalduhoma became the first non-Congress, non-MNF CM. the BJP dominated the Hindi heartland with Vishnu Deo Sai, Mohan Yadav and Bhajan Lal assuming charge in Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan, respectively. In Telangana, Revanth Reddy-led Congress dealt a blowto ruling BRS

As 2023 draws to a close, Indian politics has witnessed a series of pivotal events that have not only shaped the current political landscape but also set the tone for the forthcoming 2024 general elections. This year saw significant developments ranging from the emergence of a stronger Opposition bloc, catalysed by the Congress party's strategic maneuvers, to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) dominating performance in the crucial Hindi heartland states. Adding to the political fervor, the suspension of Members of Parliament amidst protests over a Parliament security breach has intensified the dynamics of Indian politics. Below is a glimpse of these key political events in India from the year 2023, marking a year of dynamic political shifts and setting the stage for an intense showdown in the upcoming 2024 elections.: A record 146 Opposition MPs were suspended for unruly behaviour during protests over a security breach on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Four people were arrested for opening yellow smoke cans inside the Lok Sabha (pictured) and outside the complex. Two others were also taken into custody. According totheir families, those arrested were upset about not having jobsPHOTO: @DRSENTHIL_MDRD (DMK MP)Gurpatwant Singh Pannu