'24x7 quality, reliable, affordable power necessary to be developed nation'

The minister emphasised the importance of a viable and modern power sector in the overall economic growth of the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
RK Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
Union Power Minister R K Singh has said that 24x7 quality, reliable and affordable power supply to all the electricity consumers in the country is necessary for India to become a developed nation.

The minister emphasised the importance of a viable and modern power sector in the overall economic growth of the country.

The Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy chaired the Review Planning & Monitoring (RPM) meeting with states and state power Utilities, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

Most of the DISCOMs have started implementing the reform measures prescribed by the Ministry of Power under its various initiatives like the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Additional Prudential Norms and Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) Rules 2022, Singh said.

The DISCOMs as well as GENCOs have benefitted from the Late Payment Surcharge Rules 2022, the statement dated April 10 said.

The Minister also launched the 11th Integrated Rating of Power Distribution Utilities 2022, 2nd Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs 2022 and the State Energy Efficiency Index 2022.

"Integrated Ratings of 24 discoms have improved from previous year ratings.

"Four discom, namely MESCOM, CHESCOM & GESCOM and AP Eastern DISCOM, have shown notable improvement by 3 notches. Further, 8 discoms viz. MSEDCL, APDCL, Ajmer, KSEB, HESCOM, BESCOM, Odisha South and Odisha North Discoms have improved their ratings by 2 notches," the statement said.

The collective effort from all the stakeholders including state/central government, utilities and industry will ensure seamless transition towards an economically viable and environmentally sustainable power sector in the country, Singh said.

Topics : RK Singh | India power production | Developed nations

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

