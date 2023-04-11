New data protection bill to be introduced in Monsoon session: Centre to SC

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a new data protection bill is ready and will be introduced in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Attorney General R Venkatramani told a Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph that the bill is ready.

The bench also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar took note of the submission.

They directed that the matter be placed before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud so that a new bench can be constituted as Justice Joseph is set to retire on June 16.

The matter has been posted for hearing in the first week of August 2023.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the court should not link the court hearings to the legislative process.

Also Read Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts Mehrauli killing: Officials attribute DNA analysis lag to staff crunch Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34 Medical techs like iris scanning, DNA profiling ignites fears, says report Aware of 'Lakshman Rekha' but will examine demonetisation: Supreme Court Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot sits on daylong fast demanding action against graft Calculations that cost Trinamool Congress its national party status Explained: Criteria for becoming national party, roles, advantages and more Cong to ally with like-minded parties to defend Constitution: Sonia Gandhi E-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28: Report

The legislative process is complex and it may be again referred to some committees, he said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by two students -- Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi -- challenging the contract entered into between WhatsApp and its parent Facebook to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users, saying it is a violation of their privacy and free speech.