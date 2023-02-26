JUST IN
Centre asks states to expedite energy efficiency activities on mission mode

The Centre and BEE have directed state governments to expedite energy efficiency activities on a mission mode, Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission Chief Executive said

Topics
Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Bureau of Energy Efficiency comes up with star ratings for inverter ACs

The Centre and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) have directed state governments to expedite energy efficiency activities on a mission mode, Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission Chief Executive, A Chandrasekhara Reddy said on Sunday.

He said the energy efficiency movement is aimed at securing the interests of future generations and the economy at large.

In accordance with the Government of India's policy to increase energy efficiency and substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions by achieving the country's climate change targets (Panchamrit), the Union Ministry of Power-led BEE has emphasized the need for all state designated agencies to engage deeply in the energy efficiency movement on a mission mode, said Reddy in an official press note.

Abhay Bakre, Director General of BEE directed state energy saving bodies to strive to achieve the national energy savings target of 150 million tonnes of oil equivalent of energy, which equates to 750 billion units of electricity.

The BEE is scheduled to commemorate its 21st foundation day on March 1 at the Indian Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

According to Bakre, Union Power Minister R K Singh has emphasized all state governments to consider energy efficiency as a flagship programme, aimed at reaching the central government's targets and mitigating climate change.

He advised proactive states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh etc. to identify the energy saving investment potential in their respective States and focus on energy efficiency related investments that will help the states to boost the economy, improve energy performance in key sectors, create employment and improve the environment, observed Reddy.

Further, APSECM has been directed to finalize the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan for each sector, including achieving the state-specific energy target of 6.68 million ton of oil equivalent (mtoe) by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 14:31 IST

