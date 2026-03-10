Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 27% reservation for OBCs in central govt direct recruitment: Govt in LS

27% reservation for OBCs in central govt direct recruitment: Govt in LS

Minister says reservation policy implemented through DoPT rules and welfare schemes for OBC students

BL Verma

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment BL Verma (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

The government provides 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in direct recruitment to civil posts and services under the Centre, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The implementation of the reservation policy is being done by the Department of Personnel and Training, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma said in response to a question.

"Government has a reservation policy through OM (office memorandum) dated 8.9.1993 of the Department of Personnel and Training and other instructions issued from time to time, under which 27 per cent of vacancies in direct recruitment to civil posts and services under the government are reserved for OBCs (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes)," the minister said in a written reply.

 

He said the ministry is taking measures for the welfare of OBCs under the umbrella scheme of the PM Young Achievers' Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM-YASASVI), which includes pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, top-class education in schools and colleges and construction of hostels for OBC boys and girls.

Besides, there is the "Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme (SHREYAS-OBC)" that includes the National Fellowship for OBCs and the Dr Ambedkar Central Sector Scheme of Interest Subsidy on Educational Loans for overseas studies for OBCs and economically backward classes (EBCs), Verma said.

He added that schemes for the welfare of OBCs are reviewed from time to time in consultation with all stakeholders and concerned ministries and departments.

Topics : Lok Sabha OBC reservation Reservation quota Centre

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

