3.5 magnitude quake hits Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills, no damage reported

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 Richter scale struck Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills on Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occured at around 7:47 am, informed NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 07:47:14 IST, Lat: 25.47 & Long: 90.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya," NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake struck Meghalaya's South Garo Hills. The magnitude of it was recorded at 3.5 on the Richter scale according to NCS.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:33 pm (local time).

In a tweet, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 23-04-2023, 15:33:33 IST, Lat: 25.26 & Long: 90.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: South Garo Hills, Meghalaya."

On April 16, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district. As per the readings from the centre, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-04-2023, 07:22:49 IST, Lat: 24.84 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 24km NNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," the NCS had said in a tweet.