Business Standard

Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district

State Disaster Management department officials said there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property due to the tremor

Topics
Meghalaya | Earthquake

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Pnar people set up temporary shops to sell biscuits, water, cigarettes and Kwai (areca nut, betel nut and lime) near the rescue site in the Ksan area of Lumthari village in the East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya
People set up temporary shops to sell biscuits, water, cigarettes and Kwai (areca nut, betel nut and lime) near the rescue site in Meghalaya

A mild earthquake hit Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Thursday, officials said.

The 3.9 magnitude earthquake took place at around 9:26 am, they said.

Officials at the Regional Seismological Centre here said the epicentre of the earthquake was located in East Khasi Hills district at a depth of about 46 km underneath the earth's crust.

State Disaster Management department officials said there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property due to the tremor.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 16:01 IST

