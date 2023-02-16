Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district

-
-
A mild earthquake hit Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Thursday, officials said.
The 3.9 magnitude earthquake took place at around 9:26 am, they said.
Officials at the Regional Seismological Centre here said the epicentre of the earthquake was located in East Khasi Hills district at a depth of about 46 km underneath the earth's crust.
State Disaster Management department officials said there was no report of any loss of life or damage to property due to the tremor.
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 16:01 IST
