Home / India News / 3.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Delhi originating in Jhajjar, Haryana

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Another earthquake shook the national capital and nearby areas on Friday, with an estimated magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was Jhajjar in Haryana, and the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The tremors were felt around 7:49 pm.
 
Tremors were also felt a day earlier, when an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the same location on Thursday. 
 
 

Topics : Earthquake Delhi Haryana natural calamities

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

