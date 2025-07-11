Friday, July 11, 2025 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mumbai Police to file case against MLA Gaikwad over canteen assault video

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Mumbai Police have initiated steps to register a case against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad after a video showing him allegedly assaulting a canteen worker at the Maharashtra legislature went viral online. 
According to news agency ANI, the Marine Drive police took suo motu cognisance of the incident after the video clip began circulating on social media. The assault reportedly took place on Tuesday (July 8) night at the Akashvani MLAs’ canteen in Mumbai. 
In the video, Gaikwad is seen slapping and punching a canteen staff member for being dissatisfied with the food served. He is also seen making others smell a packet of dal, including the canteen contractor, whom he later strikes. 
 
The video triggered widespread outrage from both ruling and opposition parties. 
  In response to the incident and following an inspection, the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) suspended the licence of the canteen contractor. Officials said they found multiple violations of food safety norms at the facility.   

‘Unacceptable’, says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly criticised Gaikwad’s behaviour in the State Legislative Council on Wednesday. “Such behaviour is unacceptable and not honourable for anyone,” Fadnavis said, adding that Gaikwad’s actions had damaged the image of elected representatives and stressed the need for accountability among public officials.
 

‘Suspend him’: Aaditya Thackeray demands action

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also condemned the incident and demanded strict action. “He came out wearing a vest and a towel. First of all, he should be suspended as it is an obscene scene. Secondly, you are an MLA; you can raise this issue in the House. Your thief party is in power. So if they are not listening to you, what do people expect from you?” Thackeray told journalists.

Uddhav Thackeray calls it a ‘conspiracy’

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the incident was part of a larger conspiracy to damage CM Fadnavis’s image amid rising tensions in the state. 
“He is not from my party. He is from the Shinde group. I believe a conspiracy is going on to defame the Chief Minister. All things are being done deliberately. ‘Unke antenna on rakhne chahiye’ [He should remain alert],” Uddhav said.
 
[With agency inputs]

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Sanjay Gaikwad Shiv Sena Mumbai police BS Web Reports assault Aaditya Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

