Friday, July 11, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / E-commerce, social platforms told to halt online firecracker sales in Delhi

E-commerce, social platforms told to halt online firecracker sales in Delhi

The police have also issued advisories to all banquet halls, marriage venues, hotels, guesthouses, and ceremonial facilities across the city, instructing strict compliance with the ban

Photo: Shutterstock

In a written communication, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police directed all e-commerce and social media platforms to take immediate steps to ensure compliance with the firecracker ban in the national capital. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police has written to e-commerce and social media platforms directing them to immediately cease the listing and delivery of firecrackers in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The action follows directions issued by the Delhi government through an order dated December 19, 2024, and the observations made by the Supreme Court on May 6, 2025, in the matter of MC Mehta vs Union of India and Others, which reiterated the need to curb air pollution caused by firecrackers.

In a written communication, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police directed all e-commerce and social media platforms to take immediate steps to ensure compliance with the firecracker ban in the national capital.

 

The platforms have been asked to delist all firecracker-related products and disable the purchase option for customers located in Delhi. They have also been instructed to activate location-based restrictions to prevent any sales or deliveries of firecrackers within the city, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

Additionally, the platforms must publish a clear public notice informing users about the ban on firecracker sales and deliveries in Delhi. They have also been asked to sensitise their delivery partners and logistics teams to ensure that no consignments containing firecrackers are accepted, transported, or delivered within the NCT of Delhi during the ban period.

Also Read

Three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Bada Hindu Rao area; 1 dead

Three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Bada Hindu Rao area; 1 dead

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi-NCR remains pleasant after rain; IMD predicts more showers ahead

Rains

Rain batters Delhi, Gurugram on Wednesday; IMD warns of more pain today

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi government cancels renovation tender for CM Rekha Gupta's residence

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda, Rekha Gupta, Saini inaugurate 6 BJP offices in Delhi and Haryana

The platforms have also been asked to provide written confirmation of compliance, the officer said, noting that the move is aimed at safeguarding public health during periods of high pollution, especially around festive seasons.

Additionally, the police have also issued advisories to all banquet halls, marriage venues, hotels, guesthouses, and ceremonial facilities across the city, instructing strict compliance with the ban.

"Any violation will attract criminal prosecution under relevant laws, given the total and unconditional ban imposed by both the Supreme Court and the Delhi government," Srivastva said.

Local police have been directed to ensure the advisories are served to all concerned establishments, the officer added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

home ministry

Centre extends Home Secretary Govind Mohan's tenure until August 22, 2026

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla's family speaks with him, awaits his return from space

Sanjay Gaikwad

Mumbai Police to file case against MLA Gaikwad over canteen assault video

The site after several vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river when a portion of a four-decade-old bridge collapsed. | PTI Photo

Highlights: Crushing of articulation joints caused Mahisagar bridge to collapse, says minister

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka HC stays BJP's defamation case over ads against CM Siddaramaiah

Topics : Delhi Delhi government Fire crackers e-commerce companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon