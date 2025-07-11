Friday, July 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre extends Home Secretary Govind Mohan's tenure till Aug 22, 2026

Centre extends Home Secretary Govind Mohan's tenure till Aug 22, 2026

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Mohan's extension in services as Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation on September 30 up to August 22, 2026

Photo: ANI

The rules have provisions to extend the services of such officers. | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Friday extended the tenure of Home Secretary Govind Mohan till August 22 next year, according to an official order.

Mohan, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Sikkim cadre, was named as the Home Secretary in August 2024. He took over the charge from Ajay Kumar Bhalla on completion of his tenure on August 22 last year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Mohan's extension in services as Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation on September 30 up to August 22, 2026 or until further orders, in terms of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of the all India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, said the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel.

 

The rules have provisions to extend the services of such officers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

