Monday, July 28, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 3-yr law practice rule for judicial services exam applies prospectively: SC

3-yr law practice rule for judicial services exam applies prospectively: SC

Chief Justice BR Gavai-led bench on May 20 barred fresh law graduates from appearing in entry level judicial services examination

Supreme Court, SC

The CJI clarified the verdict would apply prospectively to future judicial recruitments and does not disturb any selections that have already started. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday said its May 20 verdict fixing a minimum three-year law practice criterion to appear in entry level judicial services examination would apply prospectively and not affect the recruitment notices initiated prior to the judgment.

Chief Justice BR Gavai-led bench on May 20 barred fresh law graduates from appearing in entry level judicial services examination and fixed a minimum three-year law practice criteria.

On Monday, the bench, also comprising Justices Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, refused to examine a plea of Naveed Bukhtiya and five others, who are practising lawyers, and have challenged the recruitment notification of May 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission as it did not mandate the three-year practice rule.

 

"You are saying that it was done only to defeat the purpose of the judgement. Was the full court of the High Court aware that the CJI is likely to pronounce the judgment on May 20, the CJI asked.

The CJI clarified the verdict would apply prospectively to future judicial recruitments and does not disturb any selections that have already started.

"We have clarified in the judgment that this will not be applicable to any process which has already started and will be applicable only for the next recruitment year," the CJI said in the order.

The plea was then dismissed as withdrawn.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

Parliament LIVE news: Retaliation by Army forced Pakistan to bow down, says Rajnath Singh

Indian Army

Operation Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed during encounter in J&K's Lidwas

Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Pakistan 'admitted defeat' in Op Sindoor, Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha

PM Fasal Bima Yojana 2025

PM Fasal Bima Yojana 2025: All about damage compensation and how to apply

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Send leaders empowered to take decisions for all-party meetings: Om Birla

Topics : Supreme Court Judicial service Chief Justice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon