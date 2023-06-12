close

300 colleges came up in Rajasthan in last five years: CM Ashok Gehlot

ANI Politics
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 8:51 PM IST
Addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that three hundred colleges had been opened in the state under his government.

He also stated that women's education was given priority and over a hundred colleges for girls were opened in the last years of the Congress government.

"In 70 years, only 250 colleges were opened but in the last 5 years, I have opened 300 colleges including 130 girls colleges," said the Rajasthan CM.

Gehlot further added that there were only a few numbers of medical colleges in Rajasthan before but under his ministry, medical colleges were being established in every other district of Rajasthan.

"There was a time when there were only three or four medical colleges in Rajasthan. Medical institutions were located only in a few areas in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner. Today medical colleges are being opened in every other district of Rajasthan," said the CM.

Gehlot also stated that the scheme to provide free smartphones is under consideration.

"Under the smartphone scheme, we will provide smartphones for free. These smartphones will be provided with free internet for 3 years. This scheme is under consideration," said the CM.

Earlier on June 1, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced free electricity up to 100 units per month.

The chief minister said he decided to bring a slight change to the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills after observing inflation relief camps and interacting with the public.

He announced that people won't be charged a single penny for consumption of up to 100 units of electricity per month.

"Keeping in mind the interests of middle-class people, there will be a fixed charge for electricity consumption of up to 200 units and fuel surcharge and all other charges will be waived and will be borne by the state government," he said. (ANI)

.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

