Gadkari lays foundation stone for 10 NH projects over Rs 8,000 cr in UP

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stone for 5 NH projects worth Rs 2,200 cr in Pratapgarh region and 5 NH projects at a valuation of Rs 6,215 crore in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone for 5 NH projects worth Rs 2,200 crore in the Pratapgarh region and 5 NH projects at a valuation of Rs 6,215 crore in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement.

Gadkari said that with the widening of 43 km of National Highway 330 from Pratapgarh to Sultanpur being constructed for Rs 1,290 crore, the travel time from Prayagraj to Pratapgarh via Ayodhya will be reduced.

According to the statement, the road transport and highways minister said the work of construction of the proposed 14 km bypass in Pratapgarh at a cost of Rs 309 crore will also start soon.

He said road safety work will be done on National Highway 31 at Rs 27 crore for street lights and bus shelters, among others.

The construction of the Pratapgarh-Musafirkhana section will accelerate the development of the cement plant, gas plant, bottling plant and dairy milk factory industries, the statement said, adding that all these projects will encourage investment in Uttar Pradesh and create new employment opportunities.

Gadkari said construction of a 22 km, 4-lane bypass at a cost of 1,750 crore in Deoria will be awarded in August 2023.

He said the backward areas of Deoria and Gorakhpur will get benefit from these projects.

The minister said connectivity with Bihar will also improve with these projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

