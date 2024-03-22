350 evacuated as fire breaks out at building in Thane, none injured

A total of 350 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

No one was injured in the fire that was confined to the electric meter room of Aman Heights located in the Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbra, he said.

The fire started around 1.30 am and destroyed 109 electric meters, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. It was brought under control at 2.30 am.

The fire in the electrical components resulted in thick black smoke enveloping the building, prompting the residents to rush out in panic. A total of 350 residents were evacuated from the building, said Tadvi.

The residents returned to their flats after about two hours, he said.

The power supply to the building has been snapped as a precautionary measure and is likely to be restored during the day, he said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established.