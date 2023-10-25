Western Railway cancels 2525 train services for a week, here's why

The Western Railway has started work on an 8.8 km additional line between Khar and Goregaon station on the Mumbai suburban section of the Western Railway. According to the official release from Western Railways, the construction will benefit commuters, especially those who live in the Mumbai suburban section and improve the train’s punctuality. It will also help to increase additional train services in the future.

The work on the sixth line will begin on October 26, and around 250 suburban train services on Mumbai's Western Railway (WR) are scheduled to begin on October 27.

The Western Railway reported that the trains will remain in the suspended category till November 3. According to the railways, around 2525 train services will remain in the cancelled category. The trains will remain shut between October 27 to November 6, 2023.

Western Railway Service Local Train Cancellation

The report says that out of 1,394 services that WR runs every day, the number will drop by 326. The 11-day-long construction for an 8.8 km long additional line would also impact the WR's local train as well. Earlier, it was reported that around 2,700 local trains would be in the suspended category for this period, however, the number dropped later and stood at 2,525 only.

11-day work between Goregaon and Santacruz

During the 11 days of work, the most number of trains will be cancelled on October 30 with 326 services, while the least cancellations will be on November 6 with 20 services. During this period, WR authorities proposed around 100 to 400 train services during this period.

The Western Railway earlier informed that the railways will undergo a mega block as the work on the Mumbai suburban section will be carried out in the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon. Hence, it has announced that some of the WR trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, short originate or terminated and rescheduled from October 26 to November 7, 2023.

Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of WR says, “We are on a mission to fast-track the work of the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon, and The construction of the 8.8-km additional line is progressing at a fast pace. The project will benefit passengers, especially Mumbai local commuters. It will help to improve punctuality as well as enable augmentation of additional train services in the near future.”

