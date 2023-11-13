Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Indian Railways has suspended a few train operations over the Nilgiri Mountain Rail route (NMR). The decision has come after the heavy rains and landslides affected the century-old rail route. Because of the bad climate, a few trees have fallen on the track between the Kallar-Coonoor sections of NMR.







The track restoration work is in progress and going full swing. The rail traffic has been suspended till November 16, 2023 (Thursday). The NMR falls under the Southern Rail route (SR) authoritative jurisdiction. The zonal railway stated, "Passengers of the cancelled train services will be given a full refund of the ticket fare."

Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR): List of trains cancelled

• Train Number 06136- Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam Passenger Special scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 07:10 hrs

• Train number 06137- Udagamandalam-Mettupalayam Passenger Special scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 14:00 hrs

• Train number 06141- Coonoor-Udagamandalam Passenger train leaving Coonoor at 07:45 hrs

• Train number 06142- Udagamandalam-Coonoor Passenger train leaving Udagamandalam at 12:15 hrs

• Train number 06140- Udagamandalam-Coonoor Passenger train leaving Udagamandalam at 17:30 hrs

• Train number 06143- Coonoor-Udagamandalam Passenger train leaving Coonoor at 12:35 hrs

• Train number 06138- Coonoor-Udagamandalam Passenger train leaving Coonoor at 16:00 hrs

• Train number 06139- Udagamandalam-Coonoor Passenger train leaving Udagamandalam at 09:15 hrs.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR): Overview

These are Mettupalayam, Kallar, Hillgrove, Ketti, Lovedale, Coonoor, Wellington, Aruvangadu and Udagamandalam (Ooty). The whole route has around 250 bridges, 208 curves, 16 tunnels and 15 ROB/RUBs. Overall four sets of trains ply on way in both directions.