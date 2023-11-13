Sensex (-0.55%)
64898.79 -360.66
Nifty (-0.52%)
19423.30 -102.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.01%)
6285.80 + 0.85
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40915.20 -67.65
Nifty Bank (-0.58%)
43743.25 -253.40
Heatmap

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

In NMR, services between Mettupalayam and Coonoor have been suspended till November 16, 2023, services among Udhagamandalam and Coonoor will stay suspended till November 13

Indian Railways

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways has suspended a few train operations over the Nilgiri Mountain Rail route (NMR). The decision has come after the heavy rains and landslides affected the century-old rail route. Because of the bad climate, a few trees have fallen on the track between the Kallar-Coonoor sections of NMR.
 
The track restoration work is in progress and going full swing. The rail traffic has been suspended till November 16, 2023 (Thursday). The NMR falls under the Southern Rail route (SR) authoritative jurisdiction. The zonal railway stated, “Passengers of the cancelled train services will be given a full refund of the ticket fare.”

Also Read: Railways ply 1,700 special trains to ease Diwali, Chhath festival rush
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR): List of trains cancelled

Train Number 06136- Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam Passenger Special scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 07:10 hrs
Train number 06137- Udagamandalam-Mettupalayam Passenger Special scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 14:00 hrs
Train number 06141- Coonoor-Udagamandalam Passenger train leaving Coonoor at 07:45 hrs
Train number 06142- Udagamandalam-Coonoor Passenger train leaving Udagamandalam at 12:15 hrs
Train number 06140- Udagamandalam-Coonoor Passenger train leaving Udagamandalam at 17:30 hrs
Train number 06143- Coonoor-Udagamandalam Passenger train leaving Coonoor at 12:35 hrs
Train number 06138- Coonoor-Udagamandalam Passenger train leaving Coonoor at 16:00 hrs
Train number 06139- Udagamandalam-Coonoor Passenger train leaving Udagamandalam at 09:15 hrs.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR): Overview 

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR), is perhaps the most beautiful location in the country. It accomplished UNESCO's World Heritage Site status in 2005. The Mettupalayam to Ooty has nine stations on its way. 

Also Read: Indian Railways to add new 'anti-injury' feature to passenger coaches
 
These are Mettupalayam, Kallar, Hillgrove, Ketti, Lovedale, Coonoor, Wellington, Aruvangadu and Udagamandalam (Ooty). The whole route has around 250 bridges, 208 curves, 16 tunnels and 15 ROB/RUBs. Overall four sets of trains ply on way in both directions.

Also Read

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Western Railway cancels 2525 train services for a week, here's why

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

IMD Weather Update, 18 Oct: Delhi NCR experiences a dip in temperature

Pollution levels rise in Delhi-NCR following Diwali, Anand Vihar AQI at 969

Layer of haze envelops Mumbai; AQI dips to 'poor' category post Diwali

Delhi Fire Service recieves 100 fire incident-related calls on Diwali

LIVE: 'Hope to evacuate them by evening', NDRF on trapped workers in tunnel

Smog engulfs Delhi after Diwali celebration amid worsening air quality

Topics : Indian Railways Indian Railway Tamil Nadu

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon