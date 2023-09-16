4 more workers die in UP lift crash, toll 8, Rs 25 lakh compensation issued

Four more workers, who were hospitalised after a service lift crashed at an under-construction society in Noida Extension, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, pushing the death toll in the incident to eight, officials said.

A financial compensation of Rs 25 lakh each has been issued for families of those killed in the incident, a senior officer said.

The lift had nine workers in it when it fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction tower at an Amrapali Dream Valley project site in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), on Friday morning.

The long-stalled project is being completed by the state-run NBCC under the monitoring of the Supreme Court.

"Four workers had died after the incident on Friday. Five of them were admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition. Of these, four more have succumbed to the injuries while one worker is still undergoing treatment," District Magistrate Manish Verma told PTI.

The victims have been identified as Arbaaz Ali, 19, from Meerut, Kuldeep Pal, 20, from Kannauj, Maan Ali, 20, from Balrampur and Mohammad Ali Khan, 18, from Amroha, police said in a statement Saturday.

The four workers who died on Friday were identified as Ishtaq Ali, 23, of Bihar's Balrampur district, Arun Tanti Mandal, 40, of Bihar's Banka, Vipot Mandal, 45, of Bihar' Katihar and Aris Khan, 22, of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the compensation sum, Rs 20 lakh is from NBCC and Rs 5 lakh from the court's receiver (in the project), Verma said.

"NBCC has already handed over the cheques of the compensation for those killed on Friday and similar compensation would be provided to those who passed away on Saturday," the district magistrate told PTI.

One worker is currently in critical condition in the ICU of a hospital, the district magistrate said, after meeting the victims.

He said the police are sealing under-construction buildings near the incident spot as part of the investigation into the case.

Asked about some workers' claims of inadequate safety measures at the project, Verma said, "We are looking into these claims and will have all under-construction sites inspected for safety violations. If any laxity is found in this case that will also come to the fore during investigation and suitable action would be taken against those guilty."



An FIR was lodged Friday at the local Bisrakh Police Station and nine people, including officials of NBCC, were booked for negligence and culpable homicide, among others, in connection with the case, according to police.

The district administration and the local Greater Noida Authority have also launched probes into the episode.