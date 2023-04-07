close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No entry for heavy vehicles on Noida expressway from 7 am to 10 pm

Currently, heavy vehicles travel through the expressway from 11 am to 5 pm

IANS Greater Noida
tvs supply chain

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Entry of heavy vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway has been banned from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. as a trial method to deal with increasing traffic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav, in an advisory stated that heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the expressway during the day from Friday.

However, vehicles carrying essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, milk, medicine and fuel, etc., will be allowed to ply. Traffic police will be deployed on the route to check the same and initiate action against the ones found violating rules.

Yadav said that underpass and re-surfacing work is underway at three places on the route which has added to the traffic problems, hence the system will be implemented.

Currently, heavy vehicles travel through the expressway from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As per the advisory, heavy vehicles will be allowed to take the service lanes. Along with this, 15 days will be given to the concerned authorities to make arrangements before fully implementing the scheme.

Also Read

3 dead, 2 critical after buses collide on Greater Noida Expressway

UP CM to inaugurate India's largest data centre in Greater Noida on Oct 31

Bypolls: Voting underway in Mainpuri, 6 assembly constituencies in 5 states

Uttar Pradesh Police arrests 11 for using unfair means in PET 2022

Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC

No leaves for Punjab police till Apr 14 as Amritpal calls for Sarbat Khalsa

'Don't spread rumours': Punjab Police denies news of Amritpal's surrender

Decoded: Centre's plan to identify, take down 'fake' or 'misleading' news

Daily Covid cases cross 6000-mark in India, positivity rate at 3.39%

PM doesn't understand importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia

--IANS

pkt/fs/dpb

Topics : noida | Expressway | Traffic

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon