4 workers critical as molten metal falls on them in Gujarat steel factor

The incident occurred in the morning when some workers were putting metal scrap in the furnace

Press Trust of India Bhuj
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

At least seven workers were injured on Sunday, four of them critically, when molten metal spilled out of a furnace and fell on them at a steel factory located in Anjar town in Gujarat's Kutch district, police said.
The incident occurred in the morning when some workers were putting metal scrap in the furnace.
"The molten metal spilled out of the furnace and fell on seven workers, injuring them. They were shifted to a hospital at Gandhidham. Four of them were referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment as their health condition is critical," said Superintendent of Police, Kutch (East), Sagar Bagmar.

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

