45 live cartridges seized during checking near Indian Gate, accused held

Security personnel stand guard in front of the India Gate amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against Ehit Sham-ul. He was further held and interrogated, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

At least 45 live cartridges were recovered from an SUV during police picket checking near the India Gate on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.
An intensive checking of vehicles is being carried out near the India Gate and Kartavya Path due to the upcoming Republic Day, they said.
An officer said that during checking, at about 1.20 am on Wednesday, one Mahindra Scorpio was stopped for checking at police picket in Tilak Marg area.
While checking, a packet was recovered from the vehicle, he added.
During interrogation, the car driver identified as Ehit Sham-ul, 22, from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, could not produce any valid documents for it, police said.
A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against Ehit Sham-ul. He was further held and interrogated, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

