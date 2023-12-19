Sensex (    %)
                        
49 Oppn MPs including Tharoor, Abdullah, & others suspended from LS

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal brought the motion to suspend the members

Lok Sabha

Dec 19 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Forty-nine opposition MPs, including Farooq Abdullah, Supriya Sule, Dimple Yadav and Shashi Tharoor, were on Tuesday suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the winter session, a day after 33 MPs were suspended from the House for "misconduct".
The action came after the House faced adjournments, with opposition members raising slogans and displaying placards over their demands. They have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach on December 13.
With 49 Lok Sabha MPs suspended, the total number of opposition parliamentarians suspended from the two Houses has gone up to 141. With suspensions on Wednesday, the number of those who have been barred from entering Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers till the conclusion of the winter session stood at 92. The winter session will conclude on December 22.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal brought the motion to suspend the members.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the members had been suspended for showing placards and that all MPs had agreed that they will not resort to this in the new Parliament building. He said the opposition members had broken rules and disrespected the Chair.
Targeting Congress and other opposition parties, he said they were frustrated over the results of recent assembly polls.
BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, asked the government to move the motion for suspension of MPs.
A total of 78 MPs -- 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended for the remainder of winter session on Monday, following a ruckus over the demand by the opposition parties for a statement from Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha MPs Lok Sabha Opposition parties Centre Parliament attacks Member of Parliament

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

