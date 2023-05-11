5 held in blast near Golden Temple, police to probe conspiracy: Punjab DGP

Police arrested five people on Thursday after a low-intensity explosion took place near the Golden Temple, saying they were also involved in two similar blasts within a week.

The police did not elaborate on the motive but said they will investigate the "entire deep-rooted conspiracy" and examine possible connections of those arrested, in India and abroad.

The latest blast occurred on Wednesday midnight in Galiara, the pathway and park around the Golden Temple, behind the Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas (inn) building, they said.

Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav told reporters that the police will look into whether the explosions were the work of a self-radicalised module or it acted on the directions of someone else.

He said a Special Investigations Team will be formed to probe into the matter.

"We will investigate the entire deep-rooted conspiracy behind this. We will examine all the associates of the arrested people, in India and abroad, and get to the bottom of it," he said.

Also Read Malegaon blast: HC rejects Lt Col Purohit's plea for discharge from case Seven people injured in twin blasts amid heightened security in Jammu Rajasthan govt to move SC against acquittal of 2008 Jaipur blasts accused Second low-intensity blast near Golden Temple in 30 hours, one injured World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations Defamation case filed against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Rupa Publications Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Court extends custody of Raipur Mayor's brother Statement of minor who accused WFI of sexual harassment recorded before DM Microsoft helped more than 300,000 Indians get water access in 2022 AAP calls SC verdict on services row 'tight slap' on mission to topple govt

The arrested accused have been identified as Azadvir Singh, Amrik Singh, Sahib Singh, Harjit Singh and Dharminder Singh. Azadvir and Amrik were the main perpetrators while Sahib, Harjit and Dharminder sourced and supplied the explosives, he said.

Amrik's wife is also being questioned and her role examined, said the police chief.

A low-intensity blast took place near the Golden Temple here late in the night, the third such incident in this holy city in a week, the police said.

On May 6, a low-intensity explosion occurred on a heritage street near the Golden Temple. The second one took place in the area less than 30 hours after the first blast.

The police also recovered 1.10 kg low-intensity explosives, which is normally used to make firecrackers, Yadav said.

Sharing more details, Yadav said the first improvised explosive device (IED) was assembled in the bathroom of the inn on May 6 and it constituted 200 grams of explosives, which are normally used to make firecrackers, in two energy drink cans. A metallic tiffin box was also filled with the same explosive material.

"All three containers were placed in a polythene bag. Azadvir had gone to the rooftop of the heritage parking building and then hung the polythene bag with the help of a rope at 11 pm on May 6. The first explosion took place at 11.25 pm," Yadav said.

The second IED was assembled by using two metallic bowls that were then joined together in the bathroom of the inn on May 7.

It was placed on the top of the heritage parking building at 4.30 am on May 8 and exploded at 6.15 am, he said.

The third explosion took place in a secluded area behind the inn building.

Yadav also thanked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for their cooperation in nabbing the accused.