World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations



World Heritage Day's primary objective is to raise awareness of the significance of cultural heritage preservation, such as historic structures, monuments, and archaeological sites. The day also plans to urge individuals to see the value in the variety of the world's legacy and to take part in the preservation and protection of these sites. In 1982, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) made the proposal for World Heritage Day, which was later approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 1983. April 18 was chosen to be the day that UNESCO adopted the Convention Concerning the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage in 1982.







World Heritage Day 2023: History The concept for World Heritage Day was proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 and was subsequently endorsed by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) during the 22nd General Meeting in 1983. The date of April 18th was chosen to recognize the day in 1982 when the ICOMOS was established. Festivities for World Heritage Day frequently incorporate different exercises like exhibitions, cultural events, and guided tours through heritage sites. The goals of these events are to increase public awareness of the threats posed by climate change, natural disasters, and human activities, as well as the understanding and appreciation of cultural heritage.







World Heritage Day 2023: Importance World Heritage Day is huge as it brings issues to light about the significance of saving cultural heritage and shielding the world's monuments and sites from destruction and decay. World Heritage Day aims to promote participation in the preservation and protection of historical sites and monuments for the benefit of future generations and to raise public awareness of the significance of cultural heritage.

Also Read 'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books Heritage campaign kicks off, walks to be held in five cities from Dec-March World Civil Defence day 2023 celebrated today: Theme, History, Importance Shia clerics seek PM's intervention in renaming of Muslim sites in Lucknow Under 'monument mitra', UP govt to promote heritage sites during GIS23, G20 Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu 2023: Spring festivals in India Twitter chief Elon Musk starts following PM Modi on Twitter, users react Jyotirao Phule Jayanti: Lesser known facts about this social activist Salman Khan gets bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV for safety: Details here Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja Timing, Rituals, History, Importance, Wishes







World Heritage Day 2023: Theme "Heritage Changes" will be the theme for World Heritage Day 2023. ICOMOS says that the UN Decade of Action theme of "Heritage Changes" gives people a chance to answer questions about learning about traditional ways of knowledge systems in relation to climate action and how to use a cultural heritage focus to support equitable climate action protection of vulnerable communities. World Heritage Day was established in 1983 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to encourage people to recognize the importance of heritage sites and the need to preserve them for future generations. The day also provides an opportunity to promote international cooperation in the preservation of cultural heritage and to recognize the diversity of cultures worldwide.

World Heritage Day 2023: Celebrations



• Plan a walk through your local community to discover cultural landmarks, historic structures, and others. You can invite an expert to discuss each site's significance. There are many ways to plan to go to nearby UNESCO World Heritage Site and celebrate the day. This way you can learn more about the history, and culture of the site and witness the natural beauty

• Volunteer to assist with preservation efforts at a local heritage site. This could incorporate tasks like cleaning, painting, and landscaping.