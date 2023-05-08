close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Second low-intensity blast near Golden Temple in 30 hours, one injured

Police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after the explosion and security was stepped up in the area

Press Trust of India Amritsar
Golden Temple

Golden Temple

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One person was injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here on Monday morning, close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6, police said.

No detonator has been found and it appears that the explosive was kept in a container, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, adding that it is too early to say whether the blast was someone's "mischief" or there's a terror angle to it.

Police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after the explosion and security was stepped up in the area.

Speaking to reporters here, DGP Yadav, who visited the spot, said one person was injured in the explosion which was reported around 6:15 am.

The explosive was very crudely made and assembled. Though no shrapnel was used, there was a loud sound, he said.

The officer said the two explosions in the area are being "scientifically investigated".

Also Read

Punjab police recovers 3 Kg heroin from quadcopter drone in joint operation

CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach

Taliban terrorist attack in Pakistan kills 4 policemen, injures 6

World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations

Pak cops identify TTP terrorist involved in Karachi police chief's attack

Land transfer for Rajiv Gandhi Schools going on at fast pace: Officials

Increasing global pushback against women rights alarming: Official

Curfew relaxed in parts of Manipur, security upped at Myanmar border

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

11 boat accidents in Kerala in the last10 decades claimed over 200 lives

"Our forensic team is present on the spot," he said.

"We have not found any triggering device or any detonator," he said referring to the two incidents.

The absence of a triggering mechanism means it is a crude device. It appears that the explosive was kept in a container, Yadav said on Monday's blast.

"At this moment, we are not ruling out anything... It could be someone's mischief, but it is too early to say whether it is a mischief, or there is a terror angle to it," he said.

The DGP said CCTV footage is being scanned and details are being sought from eyewitnesses.

"I want to assure the people that everything is normal and we will maintain peace and harmony. People should not lend an ear to any rumours. Punjab Police is there to keep the state safe and secure," he said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said a case has been registered in connection with the two blasts, which took place in a span of nearly 30 hours.

"We have stepped up security in the area," he said.

The spot where the explosion took place has been cordoned off.

The heritage street leading to the Golden Temple witnesses heavy footfall every day. Thousands of devotees walk through the street, dotted with shops and food joints, to reach the Golden Temple.

Jasbir Singh Patti, a daily visitor to the Golden Temple for the last 20 years, said the explosions have created panic among the devotees and the police should thoroughly investigate these incidents.

One person was injured and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in the blast on May 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bomb blast Golden Temple Amritsar

First Published: May 08 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UPL's profit declines by 42% in March quarter as raw material costs surge

UPL
2 min read
Premium

Drug sales stuck at pre-pandemic level, price rise shapes market growth

drugs, pharma, prices, drug prices, medicines, health
3 min read

Big catching up to do for new players, looking beyond metros: Barista CEO

coffee
3 min read

CG Power and Industrial Solutions' Q4 profit after tax rises to Rs 428 cr

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
1 min read

EC notice on 'rate card' ads: Cong seeks time to submit detailed response

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

The kerala story
4 min read
Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

LIVE: 3 dead as MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
1 min read

Sedition law: Pressure on the government is building up to amend it

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Army drones, helicopters on watch in Manipur, 23,000 people moved to camps

Manipur Protests
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon