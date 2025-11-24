Monday, November 24, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 5 killed as bus falls into gorge in Tehri, rescue operations underway

5 killed as bus falls into gorge in Tehri, rescue operations underway

Five SDRF teams reached the spot upon receiving the information and a rescue operation was launched

Five passengers were killed after a bus fell into a ravine in the Narendranagar area of Tehri district | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Tehri
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five passengers were killed after a bus fell into a ravine in the Narendranagar area of Tehri district on Monday.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident occurred near Kunjapuri-Hindolakhal after the bus lost control and fell into a 70-metre-deep ravine.

Five SDRF teams reached the spot upon receiving the information and a rescue operation was launched.

Five passengers have been initially confirmed dead on the spot, SDRF officials said, adding that the injured are being rescued from the ravine and taken to the nearest hospital.

An official said there were 28 passengers on board the bus.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

