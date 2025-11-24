Monday, November 24, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
6 killed, over 50 injured after bus collision in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

6 killed, over 50 injured after bus collision in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

The injured have been admitted to the hospital with severe injuries including fractures to their arms, legs, and head.

Atleast 55 people were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred. Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Atleast 6 people, including a child were killed and more than 50 people were hospitalised after two passenger buses collided in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district on Monday, police said.

Atleast 55 people were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred.

Earlier in Karnataka, three people, including a five-year-old child, were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes on the Chambol-Benakanahalli road under the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna (35), his daughter Mahalaxmi (5), and Pawan (28).

 

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tamil Nadu road accident Road Accidents

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

