Monday, November 24, 2025 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rabri Devi alleges bias, seeks transfer of CBI, ED cases to new court

Rabri Devi alleges bias, seeks transfer of CBI, ED cases to new court

Devi is named as an accused in four cases, including the land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam case, which are being heard by Special Judge Vishal Gogne

Rabri Devi, Rabri

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Monday moved a plea seeking transfer of the CBI and ED cases. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Monday moved a plea seeking transfer of the CBI and ED cases registered against her to another court, saying she had a reasonable apprehension that "fair and impartial justice" would not be rendered.

Devi is named as an accused in four cases, including the land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam case, which are being heard by Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The plea, submitted before the Principal District and Sessions Judge submitted, "The applicant (Devi) is having a bonafide and reasonable apprehension that fair and impartial justice will not be rendered by the Special Judge and that the conduct of the Special Judge during the proceedings in all cases appears to be unduly inclined towards the prosecution and bias which can be seen from number of instances of the case proceedinds/order".

 

The plea claimed there was "a reasonable apprehension of bias" and that in the interest of justice, the cases needed to be transferred to another court of competent jurisdiction.

The court is likely to take the matter later in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mark Carney

Canadian PM Carney accepts PM Modi's invite, to visit India next year

Accident, road accident

6 killed, over 50 injured after bus collision in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Delhi Police busts ₹1.6 cr stock market scam, 3 held for running fake firms

Protest, Delhi Protest, Pollution Protest, India Gate Protest

Delhi air pollution protests: 15 held for pepper spray use, Hidma slogans

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi to hoist saffron flag at Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday

Topics : Rabri Devi CBI Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon