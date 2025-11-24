Monday, November 24, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Canadian PM Carney accepts PM Modi's invite, to visit India next year

Canadian PM Carney accepts PM Modi's invite, to visit India next year

PM Modi extended an invitation to PM Carney to visit India during the bilaterals in Johannesburg

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mark Carney

Nov. 23, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India following bilateral talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa.

"Prime Minister Carney accepted Prime Minister Modi's invitation to visit India in early 2026," said a statement issued by the Canadian Prime Minister's office on Sunday.

PM Modi extended an invitation to PM Carney to visit India during the bilaterals in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The two leaders agreed to unlock the potential for deeper cooperation in defence and space sectors, besides advancing ties in areas such as trade, investment, technology and energy during the talks.

 

"The leaders agreed to formally launch negotiations for an ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) encompassing goods, services, investment, agriculture and agri-food, digital trade, mobility, and sustainable development," it said.

The prime ministers agreed on the importance of regular reciprocal high-level visits, including by ministers and members of the business community, it added.

Carney also welcomed the progress being made in the law enforcement dialogue between the two countries.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India had dismissed his accusation as "absurd".

The two sides have taken several steps in recent months to normalise their relations. They have also agreed to revive several mechanisms to advance relations in a range of areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Canada Canada Mark Carney

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

