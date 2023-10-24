5-yr-old among 3 killed in stampede at Puja pandal in Bihar's Gopalganj

A five-year-old boy and two women were killed, while several others received injuries in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened at a crowded pandal in the Raja Dal locality of the town, Superintendent of Police Swarna Prabhat said.

He said devotees had lined up to receive "prasad" when the child fell down and two elderly women bent down to protect him from getting crushed.

"The ensuing commotion left 13 women and the child injured. They were rushed to the Sadar hospital. The boy and the two elderly women died. The rest were said to be out of danger," said the SP.

Meanwhile, the area around the site of the incident has been sealed with a view to keep the situation under control, he added.