5-yr-old among 3 killed in stampede at Puja pandal in Bihar's Gopalganj

He said devotees had lined up to receive "prasad" when the child fell down and two elderly women bent down to protect him from getting crushed

Durga puja pandal, Patna

People gather at a 'puja pandal' during 'Maha Navami' of Durga Puja celebrations, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gopalganj (Bihar)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 7:36 AM IST
Listen to This Article

A five-year-old boy and two women were killed, while several others received injuries in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Monday, police said.
The incident happened at a crowded pandal in the Raja Dal locality of the town, Superintendent of Police Swarna Prabhat said.
He said devotees had lined up to receive "prasad" when the child fell down and two elderly women bent down to protect him from getting crushed.
"The ensuing commotion left 13 women and the child injured. They were rushed to the Sadar hospital. The boy and the two elderly women died. The rest were said to be out of danger," said the SP.
Meanwhile, the area around the site of the incident has been sealed with a view to keep the situation under control, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Patna Durga Puja Stampede

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 7:36 AM IST

