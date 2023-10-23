close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

India's stature grown on international stage: Rajnath interacts with Army

In an address to soldiers at the headquarters of Army's 4 Corps in Tezpur, Assam, Singh commended the armed forces for relentlessly ensuring safety and security of the nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kochi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI/photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's stature has grown on the international stage and a strong and brave military is one of the main reasons behind it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.
In an address to soldiers at the headquarters of Army's 4 Corps in Tezpur, Assam, Singh commended the armed forces for relentlessly ensuring safety and security of the nation.
"The nation will be forever indebted to the brave soldiers," he said.
The defence minister reached Tezpur ahead of his visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. He will celebrate Dussehra with Army troops in Tawang and perform Shastra Puja on Tuesday.
After his arrival at the 4 Corps, Singh interacted with the troops during a 'Barakhana'.
In his remarks, Singh highlighted that the valour and commitment of Indian soldiers is recognised all over the world.
He added that India's stature has grown on the international stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a strong and brave military is one of the main reasons behind that progress.
He expressed confidence that India will find itself among the top three economies of the world by 2027.
The defence minister recalled his recent visit to Italy, during which he paid rich tributes at Montone memorial (Perugia Province) built for Naik Yaswant Ghadge and other Indian soldiers who fought in the Italian campaign in World War II.
Singh also mentioned about the contribution of Indian soldiers, who are maintaining peace and security in different parts of the world, through UN peacekeeping missions, the defence ministry said in a release.
In his address, Singh appreciated the concept of Barakhana, stating that it brings together all ranks to eat together as the members of the same family.
Being among you at this Barakhana shows that more than just our position, we are a family and together we are the protectors of our country, he said.
The defence minister described Indian military as a true example of brotherhood and oneness as they work and stay together in the same barracks and unit, despite being from different states and backgrounds.

Also Read

Rajnath Singh to begin 3-day visit to Malaysia to deepen defence ties

Need to promote innovations useful for defence, civil sectors: Rajnath

Defence industry fulfilling security needs of friendly countries: Rajnath

US-India partnership vital for stability in Indo-Pacific: US Army Chief

Defence min to take up deal for acquiring MQ-9 Reaper armed drones from US

2,525 trains to be cancelled for work between Khar-Goregaon till Nov 6

E-auction of PM mementos: Ram Darbar statue, Jerusalem souvenir among items

PM speaks with Jordan's King, express concerns on loss of civilian lives

CCPA probing 20 IAS coaching institutes for unfair trade practices

Virat Kohli's 95 helps Disney+ Hotstar score record 43 million viewership

He commended the efforts of the armed forces and their families for their sacrifices and always ensuring the safety of the motherland, the defence ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Rajnath Singh defence sector Indian Army

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon