Delhi LG asks officials to take steps to tackle dengue amid rising cases

Amid the rising cases of Dengue in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena has asked concerned officials to take proper steps on a war footing.

Delhi LG also appealed to the public to take all necessary precautionary measures.

"The rising cases of Dengue and related hospitalization in Delhi, despite a dip in temperature, are worrying. Spoke to the Chief Secretary, NDMC Chairman, MCD Commissioner & Secretary (Health), GNCTD to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing," LG posted on X.

"Also asked them to ascertain adequate facilities at dispensaries and hospitals. I appeal to the people to take all necessary precautionary measures," he added.

Earlier in September, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued notices to 1.29 lakh houses in 2023 on finding mosquito larvae.

"5,000 staff of the Public Health Department of MCD are going door-to-door to check mosquito larvae. People are being made aware through pamphlets and tippers. Notices and challans are also being issued," the MCD said.

According to MCD data, 2.85 crore places were inspected for mosquito breeding detection. This year, larvae have been found at 2.40 lakh places across Delhi.

MCD has taken action and given notices to 1.29 lakh houses. Apart from this, more than 56,0000 challans have been issued.

