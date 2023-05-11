close

54.7% voter turnout in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Election office

According to the final figures released by the election office, 54.70 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the bypoll on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Jalandhar
Voters standing in the queue to cast their votes, at a polling booth during the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, in Dimapur.

Representative Image

Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
A voter turnout of 54.70 per cent was recorded in the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, according to final figures released by the election office on Thursday.

This was well below the voter turnout of 63.04 per cent recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

According to the final figures released by the election office, 54.70 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the bypoll on Wednesday.

Of the 16,21,800 eligible voters in the constituency, only 8,87,154 cast their votes, the data showed.

Among the nine assembly segments of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, Shahkot recorded the highest polling percentage at 58.23, followed by 57.97 in Kartarpur, 56.49 in Jalandhar West, 55.89 in Nakodar, 55.81 in Phillaur, 54.43 in Jalandhar North, 54.02 in Adampur, 50.19 in Jalandhar Cantt and 48.94 in Jalandhar Central.

The Jalandhar seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary due to a cardiac arrest during his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in January.

The bypoll witnessed a four-cornered contest.

Punjab's ruling AAP fielded former MLA Sushil Rinku, who was earlier in the Congress, while the BJP fielded Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh who quit the Akali Dal to join the saffron party.

The Shiromani Akali Dal fielded its two-time MLA from the Banga seat Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi. The SAD's candidate was backed by its ally Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Congress fielded Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Lok Sabha Elections

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

