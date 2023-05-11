close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India tablet market declines by 30% in Q1 2023: CyberMedia Research

Samsung (29 per cent), Apple (23 per cent), and Lenovo (17 per cent) captured the top three spots in the tablet leaderboard in Q1 2023

IANS New Delhi
Tablet, Slate, Digital Canvas

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The overall tablet market in India declined by 30 per cent (year-on-year) during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, while the 5G tablet shipment share increased to 4 per cent, with 5G tablet shipments growing 36 per cent (year-on-year), a new report showed on Thursday.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), the India tablet market grew 12 per cent (quarter-on-quarter), while the 4G tablets recorded a growth of 55 per cent (quarter-on-quarter) in 2023.

"While the overall tablet market declined on an annual basis, we still foresee pockets of growth for the tablet market. There has been a particular focus on tablets with 4G and 5G connectivity options. Additionally, consumers continue to seek tablets as companion devices for work, entertainment, and education," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Samsung (29 per cent), Apple (23 per cent), and Lenovo (17 per cent) captured the top three spots in the tablet leaderboard in Q1 2023.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the shipment of tablets with eight inches displays constituted 26 per cent of the overall shipments in the Indian market, while tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 65 per cent of the shipments.

The report also estimated that the overall tablet market to post a growth of around 5-10 per cent in 2023.

Also Read

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Alstom awards grants Rs 1.5 cr to 10 startups under sustainability program

Geological Survey of India plans to launch landslide warning system in 2026

NHRC notice to sports ministry over panel's absence to address harassment

Woman passenger misbehaving on IndiGo flight handed over to Kolkata police

ICMR, AYUSH ministry sign MoU for collaboration on health research

"Our estimates project a healthy expansion in the tablet market during H2 2023, with a particular surge anticipated during the festive season. Furthermore, the tablet market continues to offer avenues for new entrants to introduce competitive offerings," said Menka Kumari.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple Inc Samsung tablet market tablet

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'Risky jurisdiction': Aircraft lessors raise alarm over Go First crisis

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

UP local body elections: Over 40 per cent polling recorded till 3 pm

Credit: Flickr/Soumyadeep Paul (Photo is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
5 min read

Breaking Tendulkar's record will be an emotional moment for me: Kohli

Virat Kohli gets his 71st International century against Afghanistan
2 min read

India tablet market declines by 30% in Q1 2023: CyberMedia Research

Tablet, Slate, Digital Canvas
2 min read

Indo-Israel trade to touch $10 bn; FTA to strengthen cooperation: Officials

free trade agreements
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

LIVE: Supreme Court nullifies Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

Imran Khan
2 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

Income tax
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon