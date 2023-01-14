Ensure resumption of flights at Adampur airport by March end: Punjab CM

Chief Minister on Saturday asked officials to ensure the resumption of at Adampur (Jalandhar) by March end.

Chairing a review meeting of the Civil Aviation Department here, he said the state government is committed to restart flights at the by March end to facilitate the people, according to an official release.

Mann said besides saving time, money and energy of the people especially the NRIs, the will also give a further boost to the economic development of the region in general and Jalandhar city in particular.

It will also boost medical tourism and industrial development, he added.

The chief minister also directed the officers to complete the ongoing work of construction of the civil air terminal at Halwara in Ludhiana within three months.

He said the government has already released Rs 50 crore for the early completion of work at the civil air terminal.

Mann said the timely completion of the project is the need of the hour to give impetus to the economic growth of the state.

