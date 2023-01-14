JUST IN
Business Standard

Ensure resumption of flights at Adampur airport by March end: Punjab CM

Mann said besides saving time, money and energy of the people especially the NRIs, the airport will also give a further boost to the economic development of the region in general and Jalandhar city

Topics
Bhagwant Mann | domestic flights | airport

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI Photo)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (PTI Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asked officials to ensure the resumption of domestic flights at Adampur (Jalandhar) airport by March end.

Chairing a review meeting of the Civil Aviation Department here, he said the state government is committed to restart flights at the airport by March end to facilitate the people, according to an official release.

Mann said besides saving time, money and energy of the people especially the NRIs, the airport will also give a further boost to the economic development of the region in general and Jalandhar city in particular.

It will also boost medical tourism and industrial development, he added.

The chief minister also directed the officers to complete the ongoing work of construction of the civil air terminal at Halwara in Ludhiana within three months.

He said the government has already released Rs 50 crore for the early completion of work at the civil air terminal.

Mann said the timely completion of the project is the need of the hour to give impetus to the economic growth of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 22:25 IST

